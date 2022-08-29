UMB awards cash grant to young female entrepreneur on the Springboard Show

Business News of Monday, 29 August 2022

Source: Universal Merchant Bank

The Universal Merchant Bank Ghana (UMB), a leading indigenous Ghanaian Bank has today presented young female ‘agripreneur’, Elselund Ewudzie-Sampson, a cash grant of GHS5,000 in support of her online grocery business.



The story of Elselund Ewudzie-Sampson, (also known as Adwoa Agbogbloshie) was brought to prominence during a segment on the highly rated, youth-focused show, The Springboard Virtual University.



The host of the show, Reverend Albert Ocran invited Adwoa on the show following commendations from social media on her work ethic and innovation. Adwoa’s enterprise was highlighted as an example of young, inspiring entrepreneurship. Moved by Adwoa’s story, UMB extended a cash grant of GHS5,000 to Adwoa.



Additionally, UMB is lending its expertise and support through its unique SME value proposition, to further propel Adwoa’s business growth. UMB and other major brands including MTN Ghana and Multimedia Group are the mainline sponsors of the Springboard Show.



Speaking at the ceremony, CEO of the Bank, Nana Dwemoh Benneh stated, “UMB has been a partner of Springboard since 2018 and we have continued this sponsorship because the objectives of Springboard align with our origin story. We are the Bank set up to promote Ghanaian start-ups and SMEs and we have been doing this since 1972.”



He further said, “We were moved to support the Big Samps Market because their story inspires us all. We want to support her growth, and in so doing, remind all our customers and Ghana, that when it comes to SMEs, you cannot go wrong with UMB. Big Samps Market’s story is also an exemplar of the national policy we all are eager to see succeed, that is converting our youth bulge into a powerful wave of entrepreneurs”.



In her remarks at the event, the CEO of Legacy & Legacy and Executive Director of Springboard Roadshow Foundation, Comfort Ocran urged young entrepreneurs to be inspired by the story of Adwoa Agbogbloshie. She further admonished the upcoming generation to stay with the cause, exploring homegrown solutions and indigenous means of solving challenges.



Touching on her organization’s focus on youth entrepreneurship, Mrs. Ocran said; “the next focus of the Springboard Roadshow Foundation is to deliberately seek to make available opportunities for young people especially those in agribusiness; the TVET sector; those in the informal sector and rural communities as well as persons who may be differently abled, to explore their dreams and potential”.



In her response to the support, Elselund Ewudzie-Sampson of Big Samps Market, could not hide her joy and appreciation to both UMB and Springboard for the support and vote of confidence in her business. She said “This is serendipity and the grace of God, as all this is happening during our 5th anniversary. I am truly grateful to UMB for the support.



You are truly now a part of the Big Samps story. We are confident that as your latest SME banking customer, you will groom and grow us, as you have done to many other corporates, since 1972.”



Adwoa and the Springboard team were received at UMB by Nana Dwemoh Benneh, the Chief Executive Officer; Madam Belinda Boamah, Executive Director; Felix Awuku, Executive Director and Nii Amankra Tetteh, Executive Director-Business; Nelly Abotchie, General Manager- Public Sector and Syndications and Charlotte Lily Baidoo- UMB SME Banking.



The funding was received by the CEO of Big Samps Market, Elselund Ewudzie–Sampson in the presence of Comfort Ocran, CEO of Legacy & Legacy and Executive Director of Springboard Roadshow Foundation; Hopeson Seloame Akpesey, her husband, and Matthew Boateng of Springboard Roadshow Foundation.



