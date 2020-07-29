Press Releases of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

UBA introduces Flexi Loan for government workers

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Olalekan Balogun

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Ghana Limited has introduced a flexible loan product designed to give easy access to credit to all government workers.



UBA Ghana’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Olalekan Balogun acknowledged the challenging economic situation due to COVID-19 and noted there is the need to stimulate the economy through the provision of easy credit facilities which can lead to the revamp of economic activities.



“One of the ways to do that is to support workers with flexible loans to enable them to live their dreams and at the same time support economic activities” Balogun noted.



The UBA Flexi Loan has flexible repayment terms and can be accessed within 48hours. The facility is available to all UBA account holders and non-account holders so long as the person draws their salary through the Controller and Accountant General’s Department.



The Managing Director noted “as a bank, we shall continue to augment efforts of the government at stimulating economic growth by making credit available to our customers to promote the financial wellbeing of the citizens of the country”.

Speaking on the features of the Flexi Loan Product, Head of Retail at UBA Mrs.



Victoria Attipoe explained the product has an individual limit of up to GHS 140,000 for customers without provident fund and up to GHS 275,000 where the applicant has provident fund.



The repayment period for Flexi Loan is between 36 months for customers who do not have provident fund and 60 months for customers with provident fund and requires no collateral.



Mrs. Attipoe noted “the good news is customers with existing loan facilities with UBA or other financial institutions can access a takeover, top up or restructure for increased loan amounts, longer repayment period and low interest rates”.



Since inception in 2005, UBA Ghana has established its presence in Ghana as a full financial service institution providing retail, corporate and investment banking services.



The bank offers a wide range of unique banking solutions and products to its customers. The Bank pioneered the entry of a new generation of foreign banks into Ghana in January 2005.



UBA Ghana’s presence in the banking industry in Ghana over the last decade has revolutionized banking in the industry, where competitive innovation in responding to the needs of the customers has become the driving force of the industry.



UBA's world class customer driven innovations have earned it the confidence of the Ghanaian public; as it continues to provide banking services to a wide variety of customers.

