UBA hands over GHS130,000 sanitary facility to West Gonja Municipal Assembly

Press Releases of Friday, 28 May 2021

Source: United Bank for Africa

The United Bank for Africa Ghana Ltd has commissioned a state-of the-art sanitary facility with a borehole at the cost of GHS130,000 for the people of Attrubuto in the Damongo township, in the West Gonja Municipal Assembly.



The Bank constructed the facility to aid curb the nuisance of open defecation in the community and its related health hazards.



Head of Retail Bank, UBA Ghana, Mr. Peter Dery, said being one of the biggest banks in Africa and operating in 20 different African countries, UBA has been giving back to society through different initiatives.



“As a bank, corporate social responsibility is very key and paramount to whatever we do. We have so many initiatives and provision of this sanitary facility is one of them”, he said.



He mentioned that UBA also had other important initiatives such as Read Africa, where the bank encourages Africans to read, National Essay Competition which is organized annually for second cycle students with winners being offered scholarships to pay for their tertiary education and laptops as prizes.



Mr. Dery appealed to the West Gonja Municipal assembly to own the facility and take very good care of it with a high maintenance culture so that it will serve the purpose for which it was established.



He thanked the current Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril, Damongo MP, Abu Jinapor, for the cooperation accorded them during the construction of the facility.



The Savannah regional minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril was full of praise to the bank. He revealed that, as the then MCE for West Gonja Municipality and now the Minister for Savannah Region, when the collaboration between the UBA bank, West Gonja Municipality and Damongo MP started, he was excited to see the completion and handing over of a decent sanitary facility for the people of Attrubuto.



The Regional Minister appealed to the United Bank for Africa (Ghana) Ltd through the representatives to consider opening a branch in Damongo. Hon. Saeed Muhazu Jibril said a lot of Departments are springing up in Damongo since becoming the Regional Capital of the Savannah Region and therefore, it is becoming difficult for only bank to control the cash flow in and out of the town, so opening up a UBA branch in the town will help control the cash flow of the area.



The UBA team included, Mr Peter Dery – Head, Retail Bank, who spoke on behalf of the Managing Director. Mr Henry Nii Dottey – Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications and Mr Francis Obuamah – Business Manager, Tamale Branch.



