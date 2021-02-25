Press Releases of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: United Bank for Africa

UBA Ghana restates commitment to provide fast and secure remittance service with Africash

Managing Director and CEO of UBA Ghana, Olalekan Balogun

Africash is a UBA remittance service available in 20 African countries including Ghana.



UBA Ghana, a Pan-African financial institution, has reiterated its commitment to provide fast, secure, reliable and convenient remittance services across all 20 operating countries with its intra-African money transfer service, Africash.



Africash is a secure and robust remittance processing platform that helps customers and non-customers to quickly send and receive funds at any location where UBA or any of its partner agencies is present across Africa.



The service is designed to provide an efficient payment system for the booming and largely informal trade activities within the African Regions as well as provide a platform for settlement of imports and exports within Africa.



With Africash, customers can initiate or receive money from any business office or partner location in their local currency instantly after transfer has been effected.



Managing Director and CEO of UBA Ghana, Olalekan Balogun remarked “Africash is a simple and secured web-based platform to support customers move money easily for trade and investment within the continent.



He continued “More importantly, Africash gives room for refund or cancellation based solely on the sender's request, to ensure the process is secured, the transaction is tied to a reference code, test question and answer”.



Mr. Balogun said as Africa’s global bank, UBA understands the importance of intra-African trade and has therefore made the service more convenient to allow customers transfer with ease using the same transactional process.



He added “Through our product offerings and services, we will always put our customers first to ensure they get the maximum value and experience from us”.



United Bank for Africa Plc is a leading Pan-African financial institution, offering banking services to more than twenty million customers, across over 1,000 business offices and customer touch points, in 20 African countries.



With presence in the United States of America, the United Kingdom and France, UBA is connecting people and businesses across Africa through retail; commercial and corporate banking; innovative cross-border payments and remittances; trade finance and ancillary banking services.