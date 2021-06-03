UBA Ghana opens modern business office in Kejetia Central Market to reach unbanked population

Press Releases of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: United Bank for Africa,Ghana

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Ghana Ltd has opened a new Business Office in Kumasi, as part of its plans to reach the unbanked while offering innovative banking services to traders and businesses at the newly redeveloped Kejetia Central Market.



The new Kejetia Branch brings the number of Branches in the country to 28 with 6 in Kumasi, with an additional plan to unveil another in Kasoa in the Central Region by close of month.



Speaking at the opening of the new Business Office in Kejetia, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Olalekan Balogun said the bank is tenaciously deepening its footprints locally and globally.



The new Kejetia branch, for instance, provides an opportunity for traders who travel to other African countries for business to be able to access banking services without necessarily carrying along with bulk cash.



This will further position the bank to bring its services closer to existing and potential customers.



Mr. Balogun observed that despite the devastating impact of COVID-19, Ghana remains one of the few countries which have remained resilient and been able to withstand shocks accompanying the pandemic.



“So, we still have a belief that the economy is going to continue improving.” This sureness, backed by the bank’s customer first’ philosophy, has been one of the impelling factors inspiring the bank to cater more for the Ghanaian market, which is also in line with the central bank’s financial inclusion agenda.



One of the branch network expansion initiative’s merits is that the majority of Ghanaians who still remain unbanked-due to a number of factors including proximity to banking services and other forms of inconvenience-will now be able to afford banking services with ease.



“As an African Bank, UBA provides platforms and systems which facilitate trade among Africans through a wide array of products and services offered by all branches”, he said.



Also, this provides UBA the platform to serve the SME sector which forms a dominant part of the local economy.



Chief Executive Officer of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, (KMA), Osei Assibey Antwi-who was the special guest at the opening said the development of the Kejetia Market is very critical and central to the economic transformation of Kumasi.



“The Market holds a lot of importance to the city and I am glad that United Bank for Africa (Ghana) Ltd has decided to pitch camp here to offer services to the traders”, he added.



He commended UBA for pioneering innovations in the financial services sector. First, with zero account opening balances, to prepaid cards and now with LEO product where customers can open account and transact on WhatsApp, Facebook and iMessage.



He urged the bank to ensure they use technology to help traders and businesses particularly, those located in this market.