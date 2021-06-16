UBA Ghana donates African literature books to four Senior High Schools

Press Releases of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: United Bank for Africa

UBA Ghana has donated boxes of various African literature books to four Senior High Schools to commemorate the 2021 International Day of the African Child.



The beneficiary schools were Accra Academy Senior High School, Accra Girls’ Senior High School, Teshie Technical Institute all in the Greater Accra region and St Paul’s SHS in the Volta region.



The International Day of the African Child, is a day set aside by the United Nations to celebrate Africa children on the 16th of June every year.

This donation is in line with the UBA Foundation commitment to the education of African Youth through the Read Africa Project.



Presenting the books to the various schools, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Henry Nii Dottey, said UBA is committed to rekindle the dwindling reading culture amongst African youths.



“The passion for reading informative and educative books is fast eroding due to the advent of materials on the internet and media content and this is part of the ills we want to correct in the continent’s educational sector”, he said.



He added: “Having identified the need to curb the trend across the continent, the UBA Foundation through Read Africa has been donating books to encourage reading among junior and senior secondary school students across Africa”.



Mr. Dottey also used the opportunity to call upon the schools to actively participate in this year’s National Essay Competition. He noted the National Essay Competition provides funding of up to US$10,000 annually and encourages all students to participate in order for them to enhance their chances of living the dreams of tertiary education in any part of Africa.



He added that the vision of Tony Elumelu through the Africapitalism project which seeks to use African resources to develop Africa can only start with the education of our people.



Mr. Emmanuel Ofoe Fiemawhle, Headmaster of Accra Academy and Mrs. Gifty Andoh, Headmistress of Accra Girls’ Senior High Schools both expressed their gratitude to UBA for the kind gesture demonstrated towards their schools.



They both assured UBA that the schools will put the books to good use and ensure students read them while encouraging them to start preparing towards this year’s National Essay Competition.















