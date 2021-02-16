Press Releases of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: United Bank for Africa

UBA Ghana celebrates national chocolate day, expresses love to cherished customers

CEO of BLAG Ghana Ltd. with his hamper

The United Bank for Africa, Ghana has demonstrated boundless love to its valued customers in this season of love while celebrating the National Chocolate Week instituted by the government.



This year’s celebration was in partnership with the Ghana Cocoa Board and others to help drive the consumption of locally produced cocoa products amongst Ghanaians.



In line with UBA’s Customer1st philosophy, customers who visited Business Offices nationwide received UBA branded chocolates to express the Bank’s love to its cherished customers. Special cocoa product packages were also distributed to the Bank’s corporate customers.



Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of UBA Ghana, Olalekan Balogun noted that “despite the challenges with COVID-19, it is even more important now that we care about people by showing #ADifferentKindOfLove”.



Mr. Balogun further noted that “considering the health benefits of cocoa which can help improve human immunity during a pandemic period like this, UBA decided to express our love on Valentine’s Day which coincides with the National Chocolate Day by sharing chocolates and other cocoa products, putting the interest of our Customer1st”.



He expressed appreciation to customers for their continuous patronage of the bank, promising more innovative products to offer more value to the customer.



Throughout the week, there were activations that rewarded both staff and customers sharing the #UBALoveExperience, #ADifferentkinfofLove. Items won included airtime, souvenirs & hampers.



UBA Ghana is among the institutions that partnered with the Ghana Cocobod and Ghana Tourism Authority to celebrate the National Chocolate Week in a bid to promote made-in Ghana chocolate.









A customer being served at the Tema Industrial Area Business Office.









A customer receiving chocolate at the Tamale Business Office