UBA Ghana Ltd. expands network with new Kasoa branch to offer seamless banking service

Press Releases of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Source: UBA Ghana Ltd

New Kasoa Business Office to Boost Economic Activities in the Area

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Ghana Ltd has opened a new Business Office in Kasoa, in a bid to expand its branch network and boost economic activities in Kasoa and its environs.



The new office is part of plans to increase the touchpoints of the Bank, reach the unbanked population while offering innovative banking services to traders and businesses in the Awutu Senya East Municipality.



The new Kasoa Branch brings the number of Branches in the country to 28 with two cashpoints, reinforcing the Bank’s commitment to working to meet the banking needs of their diverse customer base.



Speaking at the opening of the new Business Office in Kasoa, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Olalekan Balogun said the bank is tenaciously deepening its footprints locally and globally with modern Business Offices.



“We opened this branch to get closer to individuals and businesses in Kasoa and to provide better customer experience to our numerous clients”, he said.



This will further position the bank to bring its services closer to existing and potential customers. The fact that we opened our first office in the Central Region in Kasoa reinforces the point by the Municipal Director that Kasoa is the fastest-growing municipality in the Region if not the Country.



Mr. Balogun noted that the new branch formed part of the Bank’s strategy to extend its reach and offer seamless banking services across the country, and encouraged customers to use UBA’s innovative portfolio of digital products.



The products include ‘Leo, UBA’s WhatsApp and Facebook Banking Assistant; the UBA mobile app; UBA Internet Banking; and UBA’s Magic Banking (*822#).



“One of the branch network expansion initiative’s merits is that the majority of Ghanaians who still remain unbanked-due to a number of factors including proximity to banking services and other forms of inconvenience-will now be able to afford banking services with ease”, he added.



Member of Parliament for the Awutu Senya East Constituency, Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson in a speech read for her by Mrs. Love Obo Amissah said the development of Kasoa is very critical and central to the economic transformation of the Central Region.



"One of the things that excite me is the product I heard UBA has, UBA Connect; which makes it easy for business people and traders to send money across the continent. I wish to call on traders to take advantage of this service in order to boost their businesses and trade to become even more profitable as they engage in business with their partners in other parts of the continent.







She applauded UBA for its many innovations in the Banking Industry. Hon. Hawa Koomson who is also the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development said “UBA is noted for pioneering innovations in the financial services sector.



First, it was zero account opening balances, to prepaid cards. Now the LEO product where customers can open an account and transact on WhatsApp, Facebook and iMessage was another first and I wish to call on the management of the bank to ensure they make use of technology to help traders and businesses particularly, those located in this market”.



I want to applaud the Bank for its role in the development of Kasoa. The opening of this branch, which is the first in the Region signifies the importance of Kasoa in the development of the Central Region.