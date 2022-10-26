UAE, Ghana will continue to deepen ties – Ambassador

Business News of Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Source: GNA

The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Ghana, Amer Al Alawi, says the UAE and Ghana will continue to deepen relations and ties.



“The Emirates-Ghanaian relations will continue to flourish on the principles of friendship, mutual respect and benefits,” he said after planting a tree to symbolise 50 years of diplomatic ties with Ghana.



The Ambassador said this when he, together with Mr Mohammed Hardin Tufeiru, Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture planted one of the 50 “Ghaf trees”, UAE National trees at the School of Agriculture, University of Ghana.



Scientifically known as ” Prosopis cineraria”, the tree has great cultural and is historically important to the United Arab Emirates; underpinning their national tolerance, prosperity and community building.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Ambassador Al Alawi, said: ” Planting these trees represents an investment between the UAE and Ghana for future generations that will grow and prosper overtime.”



He said the initiative was a step towards sustainability and environmental responsibility to curb the adverse effects of climate change.



Mr Mohammed Hardin Tufeiru, who is also the Member of Parliament for Nanton Constituency, said, the trees had come at the opportune time when the “Green Ghana Campaign” had been intensified.



He said Government in its quest to restore the forest cover, had been fighting illegal mining and had led the planting of 20 million trees for 2022 Green Ghana Day.



The Deputy Minister urged the public to be tolerant and help build the country in the face of the socioeconomic challenges.



Prof Irene Susana Egyir, Dean, School of Agriculture, University of Ghana, said the 50 trees would be planted across the University and assured that they would be taken good care of.



She said the School of Agriculture would explore the medicinal properties of the tree.



The Ghaf tree is a symbol of resilience and prosperity, even in the desert.



It embodies the vision of the father and founder UAE, Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who believed the tree represented an important source of life, optimism and development.