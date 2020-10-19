U.S Poultry, egg promotion council

Press Releases of Monday, 19 October 2020

The USA Poultry & Egg Export Council, known as USAPEEC has evolved from an association whose major purpose was the promotion of U.S. poultry and egg products through its network of 13 international offices and consultants, to an organization that is an advocate for the industry on trade policy issues.



Despite this, USAPEEC has never strayed from its roots as a promotional organization. Throughout the world, USAPEEC touts the high quality of American poultry and egg products.



All U.S. poultry for export and local consumption is inspected and approved by the U.S. Department of Agricultures’ (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The USDA is regarded as the highest authority on food inspection in the world.



All U.S. chicken imports into Ghana are inspected by the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Services and the Ghana Food and Drug Authority, to ensure product safety for you and your family. U.S. chicken is naturally large and plump thanks to good breeding, proper nutrition, rigorous veterinary care and excellent living conditions.



American chicken is a good source of niacin (vitamin B3), which aids in metabolism; vitamin B6, important to immune system and blood sugar level maintenance; biotin (vitamin B7), which helps cell growth; and vitamin B12, which is involved in nerve cell and red blood cell maintenance. Chicken also contains iron (oxygen transport and cell growth) and zinc (immune system functioning and DNA synthesis).



Chicken is by far the world’s favourite meat. And as the cost of food soars, chicken remains the lowest-priced high quality meat protein available on the market today. Chicken is high in protein and low in calories, rich in



Vitamins A and E, and lower in fat and cholesterol than most other meats. Healthy diets require lighter, well-balanced meals that are low in fat, calories, cholesterol and salt. Chicken can fill all these needs.



This versatile protein lends itself to a huge range of delicious dishes and snacks, making it a favourite of families around the world.



The United States is the largest food producer in the world, producing safe, high quality chicken. Superior breeding stock, advanced feeding techniques and stringent controls mean that U.S. chickens are plump, tender, often exceptionally large, which is why the U.S. is renowned for producing among the best poultry in the world.



U.S. poultry products are enjoyed in over 130 countries, and is available in Ghana. These products, produced in highly regulated, controlled and hygienic facilities, are frozen to maintain optimal quality and nutritional value, and are shipped to import destinations under carefully-controlled cold chain conditions.



Chicken provides vitamins and minerals associated with brain function. Dark and white chicken meat contains vitamin B12 and choline, which together may promote brain development in children, help the nervous system function properly and aid cognitive performance in older adults.



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns consumers not to wash or rinse raw chicken before cooking it. Rinsing your raw chicken (or any meat) isn't just unnecessary, it can be dangerous.



Thanks to a new study, the USDA is expanding on the CDC's previous warning.



