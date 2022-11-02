Twitter users to pay $8 a month for 'blue tick' verification – Elon Musk

Business News of Wednesday, 2 November 2022
Billionaire and new owner of social media platform Twitter, Elon Musk, has rescinded an earlier decision which will see verified users on the platform pay a monthly subscription fee of $19.99 per month.
The move comes after some backlash and concerns over Musk’s true intention in taking over the platform just a few days after purchasing it for $44 billion on October 27, 2022.
In a related development, Elon Musk has now said the product which is being developed and dubbed as ‘Twitter Blue’ will see ‘blue checked’ users pay a monthly charge of $8.
He however indicated a change in the policy which only had certain specific personalities given a verified status on the platform.
“Twitter’s current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bu%#*@it. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month,” Elon Musk wrote on Tuesday, November 1.
"Price adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity," he added.
In a separate tweet on the subject, Elon Musk explained, “This will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators. There will be a secondary tag below the name for someone who is a public figure, which is already the case for politicians.”
Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022
Power to the people! Blue for $8/month.
You will also get:— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022
- Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam
- Ability to post long video & audio
- Half as many ads