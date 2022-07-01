Twitter blows up with reactions after IMF announcement

Business News of Friday, 1 July 2022

Ghana to begin IMF engagement



Akufo-Addo govt makes U-turn, runs to IMF for financial assistance



Ghanaians unhappy about Akufo-Addo's directive on IMF bailout



Some Ghanaians have reacted to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's instruction to the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta to commence official engagements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



The directive was contained in a statement issued by the Information Ministry and sighted by GhanaWeb on Friday, July 1, 2022.



This decision by government has taken many Ghanaians by surprise because the government had on several occasions said it was not considering heading to the IMF for a financial bailout.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta earlier noted that the repercussion of seeking an IMF bailout will not be favourable for the country’s fortunes.



“Consequences are dire, we are a proud nation, we have the resources, we have the capacity. We are not people of short-sight, but we have to move on,” he said.



Many Ghanaians have been reacting to the news on micro-blogging site - Twitter.



Some are questioning why the government has decided to return to the IMF after implementing the most talked about tax measure, E-Levy.



They termed the tax measure as obnoxious.



"Akufo Addo has greatly disappointed me and Ghanaians. For any semblance of sanity in the gov't to be shown, the firing of Ofori Attah and a reshuffle should be done asap. How can you stubbornly stick to a failed team? Reduce gov't expenditure to assure people," a tweep said.



"After looting and sharing the country's resources, they run to IMF for a bailout/economic program," another said.



JEA/ESA



Below are some reactions of Ghanaians .





Akufo Addo has greatly disappointed me and Ghanaians. For any semblance of sanity in the gov't to be shown, firing of Ofori Attah and a reshuffle should be done asap. How can you stubbornly stick to a failed team? Reduce gov't expenditure to assure pple — JoeD (@inkumd) July 1, 2022

The most useless President ever!! IMF loan conditions are unattainable and Ghanaians are going to suffer for that . More taxes !! Welcome to the New communist Republic of Ghana under the leadership of the short devil .. — Antaru Shamsu (@ShamsuAntaru) July 1, 2022

Hopeless government ???????????? — Akparibo Felix (@AkpariboFelix) July 1, 2022

“We are not going to the IMF, whatever we do, we are not” - Ken Ofori Atta speaking in a town hall meeting on the e-levy in Tamale in February this year.



What changed between the time the finance Minister said this and now ?pic.twitter.com/y27876c613 — Kafui Dey (@KafuiDey) July 1, 2022

These people have no shame https://t.co/0L3FkmyXLZ — Maame Esi (@debbybus) July 1, 2022