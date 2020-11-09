Press Releases of Monday, 9 November 2020

Source: Twists & Locs Salon

Twists & Locs Salon donates to cancer patients and survivors in 'Wigs of Love' project

Wigs valued at GHC 6,000 were donated to 20 women

According to the Global Cancer Observatory, more than 13,000 women were diagnosed with some form of cancer in Ghana in 2018. More than 50% of these were either cervical or breast cancer. Cancer treatment usually comes in the form of chemotherapy, a major side effect of which is hair loss.



As the premier natural hair salon synonymous with modern, professional, and non-harmful hair and body care, Twists & Locs Salon has launched the “Wigs of Love” project, to provide quality wigs to women who lose their hair due to chemotherapy.



In this maiden donation, wigs made with love by Twists & Locs hair stylists valued at GHC 6,000 were donated to 20 women at an event organized by the Cancer Support Network of Ghana.



Deputy Organizer of the Cancer Support Network of Ghana, Cka Howard spoke on behalf of the women and expressed appreciation of the gesture.



Rita Appiah-Danquah, a clinical psychologist at the breast cancer unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, who was also at the event said the wigs would boost the confidence of the women as well as enhance their self image.



Speaking at the donation, Founder and CEO of Twists & Locs Salon, Kuorkor Ayisa said “a woman’s hair is her crown of beauty so we wanted to give a token to support our mothers, daughters and sisters as they journey towards healing in this stressful and painful period by giving them stylish comfortable wigs to wear”. She added that “ Wigs of Love” will be an annual project and partners will be sought to increase the reach of the initiative.







