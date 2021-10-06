Tsonam Akpeloo re-elected Accra AGI Chairman

Business News of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has re-elected Suku Technologies CEO Tsonam Cleanse Akpeloo as chairman for the Greater Accra Region. This was at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the chapter held in Accra on Tuesday October 5, 2021.



Giving his acceptance remarks, Mr. Akpeloo thanked his colleagues for the renewal of confidence. He was hopeful that the spirit of cooperation that has prevailed within the ranks of the Accra chapter over the years shall persist as they continue to work towards post-covid recovery in their businesses.



He acknowledged the steadfastness and resilience of business leaders in Ghana and pledged that he will continue to work with all to advance the cause of the business community.



Mr. Akpeloo further noted that, “Ghana’s prosperity depends on us, the business community. That is why we should not relent in our efforts to succeed.”



He urged members to align their business priorities and strategies to take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area.



He was of the view that this would “enable us expand and consolidate our businesses and build capacity to offer greater value to our stakeholders.”



Profile of Tsonam C. Akpeloo



Tsonam Cleanse Akpeloo is a Ghanaian economist, industrialist and technology entrepreneur. He is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Suku Technologies, a leading technology solutions firms in Ghana with clients in six countries in Africa and Europe. He has a huge passion for social and community development. He is a global shaper and founding curator of the Ho Hub of the World Economic Forum.



He is the team lead of Kadodo Africa, a digital portal that profiles, verifies, authenticates and promotes businesses in Ghana and Africa to position them for the benefits of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).



He is also the national chairman of the ICT sector of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI).



He has chaired the ECOWAS Council on e-commerce technical working committee in Abuja, Nigeria. He serves on several boards including NVTI CMMTI, Methodist University College of Ghana and Accra Technical University.



Tsonam is a Mandela Washington Fellow of the United States Department of State, Tony Elumelu Entrepreneur, UNDP Youth Connect Fellow and Alibaba eFounder’s Fellow. He was been awarded Ghana 40 Under 40 in ICT, USADF Grant Prize for Young African Leaders, Top 35 Under 35 CEOs Award among others.



He’s been educated at Alibaba Business School in China, Clark Atlanta Business School in Atlanta, USA, Stanford SEED program of the Stanford Graduate School of Business, Ghana Technology University and University of Ghana.