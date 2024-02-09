TrendingGH: Ghanaians reject 'President' Bawumia’s promise to scrap three taxes

Business News of Friday, 9 February 2024

On February 7, 2024, Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, delivered his first major speech and vision ahead of the 2024 elections.



Among the many things he said, he mentioned that his government would abolish some key taxes, specifically the Vehicle Emissions Tax, 15% VAT on electricity, and the Betting Tax among others.

However, a section of the public who spoke with GhanaWeb, stated that Bawumia only wants to use this to garner votes for himself in the 2024 elections.



As a result, they have asked him to eliminate the taxes immediately since his party and government is still in power.



This, they believe will help the country.



According to one of them, “I think he will not be able to abolish those taxes. You know, Bawumia is known for telling lies... even before you google it, Bawumia, you'll see lies there.



"So, he thinks Ghanaians are the same naive people as we were before. So I think it's the right time we show him the way back. How can you be a vice president for 8 years and as a vice president, the president brought something and you are saying that what he brought you are not aware.



"This means that even you as a vice president, you are not active... Inactive vice president, now you want to be president; it doesn't make sense.



"If he has anything to do, he should do it now, we need it now. Now, you can't even move your car from the port. As a driver, I suffer a lot before I'm able to move my car from the port. SZo if there's anything to do, he should do it today!" another added.



"I laugh anytime I hear his words. You are telling us that when you come, you will eliminate these taxes that were introduced by your government. Were you not there when they were introducing it?



"Does he think we are kids and he wants to throw dust into our eyes? We've grown past those mistakes. I know he's saying that for votes but he won't do anything about it.



"Because he was part of this implementation and I don't know why he's saying so. Meaning that he knows the introduction of the taxes in the first place isn't good," one other lamented.



