Trending GH: Christmas Sales - Traders lament poor patronage of goods ahead of Christmas

Business News of Thursday, 21 December 2023

Ghana has been experiencing an unstable economy since the beginning of the year.



The government of Ghana assured its citizens of a robust one but the situation remained the same.



As Christmas is drawing nigh, GhanaWeb reporter, Eugenia Diabah, interacted with some traders at Kaneshie and Avenor to enquire from them how their businesses are faring during the yuletide period.



These traders did not hesitate to share with the journalist how business was going and the common response that ran through the conversation was that they were "recording poor sales".



They also pleaded with the government to solve the causes of the hike in the prices of goods adding that they keep skyrocketing every day.



The following are some of the views the traders shared with GhanaWeb concerning the patronage of goods ahead of Christmas.



“Between God and man, my sales for today are not up to GH¢200. We hardly get customers these days. We have celebrated Christmas many times but this year is nothing to write home about."



The tomatoes are expensive so I think that is why people are not buying them. The government should create jobs in the country so the unemployed men and women can get money and come to the market to shop," a trader at the Kaneshie market noted.



“We are managing. They don’t buy the items in bulk as they used to and I’m sure it’s because we just entered December. We are waiting to see if we’ll get buyers around 24th December because that is the time, they usually come to the market to shop. People hardly buy from us but we are managing”.



