Tree Crop Development Authority spells out operations, strategic focus to value chain actors

Business News of Sunday, 11 July 2021

Source: Lord Kweku Sekyi, Contributor

In line with its mandate to create a conducive environment for the growth of tree and industrial crops for the economic development of Ghana, the Tree Crop Development Authority (TCDA) has convened a seminar to educate stakeholders within its value chain on the government's plans for the sector.



The TCDA Operations and Strategic Focus workshop held in Accra, highlighted the support from the Government of Ghana in production and value chain, licensing and regulation, research and capacity building.



In his presentation, the CEO of TCDA, William Agyapong Quaitoo, said the government is committed to supporting large scale production, processing and export of all 6 focus crops under TCDA with oil palm, cashew, mango and rubber each allocated 15%, while coconut and shea take 20% each out of the total revenue allocation.



He added that for the local economy to fully benefit from international trade, Ghanaian companies must understand the importance of licensing and compliance with trade regulations, especially in export.



Agricultural Researcher and Second Vice President of the Coconut Federation of Ghana (COCOFEG), Kwaku Boateng, commended the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for establishing the TCDA and demonstrating high confidence in the coconut industry by giving it the highest increment through the TCDA revenue allocation.



He said the coconut industry has the potential to earn the nation 2 billion dollars in terms of revenue by the end of 2024, and that COCOFEG, will continue to support the initiative to realise its full potential for job creation and economic development.



The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), estimates that under the TCDA, Ghana will be earning 16 billion dollars from the tree crop industry in annual incomes from 2028.