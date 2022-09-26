Treasury bills undersubscribed for the first time in almost 4 months

Business News of Monday, 26 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Treasury bills subscription for the past week was undersubscribed by almost 10 percent for the first time in almost 4 months.



The under subscription is a big deviation from the recent trajectory where T-bills have been over-subscribed.



Interests on T- bills have been on the upward trajectory in recent times with the 91-day T-Bill posting a 30% interest per anum, from 29.90% the previous week while the 182-day bill moved from above 31% to 31.34%.



However, out of a target of ¢1.33 billion cedis government secured ¢1.19 billion from the sale of the short-term securities. Meanwhile, Ghana’s creditworthiness status has been further downgraded to junk status from CCC to CC by Fitch on September 23, 2022.



Even though the sale of the Treasury bills took place on the same day as the downgrade, it cannot be firmly established that the downgrade was the reason for the under-subscription. But whether or not the downgrade can have further repercussions on government securities and/or bonds, is a possibility worth exploring.



Fitch’s downgrade meant that the likelihood of the government defaulting on its loans is high, a situation that sends a bad signal to the investor community.



Government must as a matter of urgency finalize negotiations with the International Monetary Fund to restore investor confidence in the economy.



Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:











SSD/DO