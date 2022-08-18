Treasury bills no longer attractive - Economist

Business News of Thursday, 18 August 2022

Economist at the University of Ghana Business School, Professor Lord Mensah, has asserted that treasury bills are no longer attractive to customers, and investors.



He explained that the interest rates on T-Bills do not reflect the rising inflation in the country.



Speaking on JoyNew’s PM Express programme on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, Professor Lord Mensah said, “If you take our interest rate structures, you will realise that none of them goes above inflation, so effectively the real rate of inflation is negative, so it does not make sense to keep your money in treasury bills anymore.”



His comment comes on the back of the high inflation rate and the frequent depreciation of the local currency.



The Bank of Ghana on Wednesday, August 17 increased the monetary policy rate by 300 basis points to hit 22% from an earlier 19% rate.



This was after an emergency meeting was held to address the hike in inflation rates which currently stands at an all-time high of 31.7%.



Food inflation rose to 32.3 percent in July 2022 from 30.7 percent in June 2022. Similarly, non-food inflation increased to 31.3 percent from 29.1 percent in June 2022, contributing 55 percent to the rise in headline inflation in July 2022."



According to the central bank, these happenings including the weakening of the Ghana cedi have pushed the economy into heightening uncertainties leading to the increase in the policy rate.



