Trawl fishing Companies asked to re-apply for licenses

Business News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: GNA

The Fisheries Commission has directed companies in the trawl fishing sub-sector, including; operators of industrial vessels, to re-apply for a fishing license to enable them to fish.



“All applications in this regard must reach the office of the sector Minister on or before July 31st, 2021,” a letter to all fishing companies, signed by Mr Michael Arthur-Dadzie, Executive Director, Fisheries Commission a copy obtained by the Ghana News Agency at Tema on Monday stated.



The Commission said, “The 19 years of the operationalization of the Fisheries Act 2002 (ACT 625) has unveiled challenges confronting the fisheries sector, particularly, the trawl sector.”



The challenges include dwindling stock, Illegal Unreported, Unregulated (IUU) fishing, uncontrolled access, increased fishing efforts.



Therefore, the Commission said, “It has become necessary to restructure the fisheries sector to minimise, if not eradicate completely, these variables.”