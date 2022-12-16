Transportation fares to reduce from December 19 – Transport Ministry

Business News of Friday, 16 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Commuters are expected to witness a reduction in transportation fares from Monday, December 19, 2022.



This is according to the Ministry of Transport which said the development is due to the recent reduction in petroleum products at the various pumps across the country from December 16, 2022.



Checks by GhanaWeb Business to some Oil Marketing Companies on Friday showed that the price of petrol is selling at GH¢13.40 pesewas while diesel is going for GH¢15.85 pesewas.



It is however expected that the prices of petroleum products will continue to drop further on the back of a strengthened performance of the cedi against the US dollar in the past one and a half weeks.



Deputy Minister of Transport, Hassan Tampuli, on his part, said there are ongoing engagements with transport operators to reduce the fares following the recent appreciation of the local currency and ease the burden on commuters.



“We understand that the fares will definitely come down. It is the margin of reduction that we are still negotiating. We are waiting for the next pricing window on Friday [December 16, 2022].



So, when the new prices are announced, we will see the clearest picture and we will see the percentage margin for the reduction of fares. We do not have the full picture until the window opens on Friday. Hopefully, by Monday [December 19], the general public should see a reduction in transport fares,” he is quoted by CitiNewsRoom.com



Meanwhile, General Secretary of the Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU), Godfred Abulbire, has also hinted that commuters should expect some level of reduction in fares in the coming days.



“Once the fuel prices have come down, the fares will be reduced. The reduction is obvious. Fare increment is not in the interest of anybody. Today, what we have discussed is to arrive at the margin for reduction that the general public and operators will equally be satisfied with. So on, Monday, we will conclude on the actual margin,” Mr. Abulbire assured.





MA/FNOQ