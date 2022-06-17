Transport operators unhappy with incessant fuel price hikes

Business News of Friday, 17 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Some commercial transport operators in the country have questioned why the price of fuel keeps rising in Ghana while the price of the commodity is stable in the West African sub-region.



“If you go to Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso and Togo the price of the product is relatively low in the wake of the Russian–Ukraine war,” David Agboado, Vice Chairman of Concerned Drivers Association said.



“What are these countries doing differently that Ghana cannot copy?" he queried adding that “in Nigeria, which is a member of OPEC just like Ghana, the price is relatively lower,” he added.



He said in Ghana, a litre of petrol is sold at 12.58 and more while in Togo, a litre is sold for 6.57, Ivory Coast 8.70, Burkina Faso 7.20 and Nigeria 9.27.



Mr Agboado said these on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Accra100.5FM on Friday, June 17, 2022.



He said these ahead of the decision by the commercial transport operators to announce new transport fares in parity with the recent increment in the price of fuel in the country.



According to him, the leadership of transport operators will be meeting today, Friday, 17 June 2022, at 11:30am to finalise a decision to announce the new fares to salvage the dying transport industry.



“There is a need to salvage the industry from collapse in the wake of the incessant increments. Our leaders have taken us drivers for granted,” he said.