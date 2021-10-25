Transport operators meet over possible fare increment

Business News of Monday, 25 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

Transport operators will be meeting on tomorrow, Tuesday, October 26, 2021, to decide on whether to review transport fares upwards or not.



This follows the refusal of the government to give them a response almost three weeks after the operators started engaging the Transport Ministry over the decision to review transport fares upwards.



Earlier, the unions had warned of increasing transport fares effective today, Monday, October 25, 2021.



Speaking in an interview with 3FM’s Sunrise on Monday on whether or not the upward adjustments of fares would materialize today or not, the General Secretary of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Godfred Abulbire, explained that “there hadn’t been any response from government and there are indications to invite us for discussions on the move. Among them are for them to remove some of the taxes removed from petroleum products”.



He said, “we will determine tomorrow. We are given them up to tomorrow because we [transport operators] are having a meeting tomorrow and that would determine whether to increase transport fares or not”.



Mr. Abulbire explained that the current situation is not exactly to increment or review transport fares. It is not the situation because it was a decision by all the operators so we shall reconvene and make a move on why the delay in response from the government”.



“There hasn’t been any definite response from the government so we are not rushing into a decision of this nature. That would be passing on the burden to the consumer so we have to use a different approach and we are going to follow up with the government and if that fails, we will have no option to increase transport fares”.