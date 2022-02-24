Transport minister lauds GPHA management for construction of Kpone Unity Terminal

Business News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

The Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah has lauded management of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority for the construction of the Kpone Unity Terminal which he described as a great edifice.



He was speaking during his maiden visit to the Terminal since the handing over of the facility to GPHA in March 2021.



Kwaku Ofori Asiamah was in the company of one his deputy Ministers, Frederick Adom, the Chief director at the Ministry of Transport, Mabel Sagoe, Board Chairman of GPHA, Isaac Osei, Director General of GPHA, Michael Luguje and some management staff of GPHA.



The Minister said the terminal is critical to government's objectives of promoting efficiency in the maritime trade.



“This infrastructure is so key to us because it is going it help us to decongest the port because if we don’t have enough space at the port we cannot offload goods from the vessels and once the vessels delay it is going to translate into cost,” he said.



He tasked GPHA to evaluate the possibility of investing in other facilities nationwide to make ease the cost of doing business.



“I have tasked GPHA that these projects should not be concentrated in Accra alone, we should look at where our customers are and see if we can build such facilities in order to ease their burden,” he charged.



The Kpone Unity Terminal is intended to augment the existing infrastructure at the Port of Tema.



The world-class terminal sits on a 16.2-hectare land and consists of a 105,000m2 container storage and devanning area, a car storage area, control tower, water tanks, transformer house, mechanical shop, fire bay, container freight station, an office complex, banking hall, a cafeteria and an outdoor parking area among others.



The project which took 5 years to complete was funded through a USD 126 million loan procured from the Canadian Commercial Corporation under a finance, engineer, procure and construct contract.