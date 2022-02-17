Transport fares to increase by 30% effective February 18

Business News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Fuel prices nearing the GH¢8 mark



Government wants drivers to increase fares by 10% not 30%



‘Upward adjustment to save our businesses’, Transport operators



Members of the Private Commercial Transport Operators, have directed its members to, with immediate effect increase transport fares by 30%.



The new fares are to be implemented effective, February 18, 2022.



The group in a press statement is informing the commuting public of the increment as part of measures to save their business amidst the rising cost of fuel.



“This has become necessary to save our transport business from collapsing with the frequent upward adjustments in fuel prices. A gallon of fuel which used to sell at the pump for GH¢27 cedis, has now jumped to almost GH¢36 cedis per gallon.”



Meanwhile, the Coalition of Private Commercial Transport Operators is currently engaging government on the increase in the fares which was expected to end on February 2 but has not.



The private operators say “while we the operators are calling for 30% increase in transport fares, government has put on the table 10%.”



As a result, the negotiation ended inconclusively and is expected to continue tomorrow, February 18, 2022.



“Sadly, before the scheduled meeting with government could take place, fuel prices have been increased by about 30 pesewas per litre. Now a litre of fuel at some of the major filling stations are being sold for GH¢7.99,” the statement said.



Total oil on February 16, increased its prices to sell a litre of diesel and petrol at GH¢7.99.