Transport fares to go up by 30% from September 21 - GPRTU

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), has announced a 30% increment in transport fares from September 21, 2022.



According to the Union, the increment has become necessary due to the hike in fuel prices.



“In consultation with our mother body the GPRTU OF TUC, we wish to announce to the general public that there will be a 30% increment on fares starting Tuesday 21st September 2022,” a statement by the GPRTU on September 14, 2022, stated.



GPRTU further cited the poor management of the economy as part of the hardships in the country.



“Due to the increment in fuel products, spare parts, and the poor management of the economy of the government, we are unable to make enough money to cater for our family and pay off our loans.



“Electricity tariffs, water tariffs, Prices of spare parts, prices of food and Pure water prices have all increased, hence we have no option than to also increase our fares,” the statement added.



However, the Union cautioned the transport operators to abide by the stated percentage.



It said: “We are cautioning our members not to charge more than the agreed 30%.”



Petrol and diesel are currently being sold above GH¢11 at the various fuel pumps.



