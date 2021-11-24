Transport fares: GPRTU expresses shock over attitude of drivers

Business News of Wednesday, 24 November 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

A National Communications Team Member of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Mr Samuel Amoah has expressed shock over the attitude of some colleague drivers and unions who have allegedly increased transport fares and as well threatened to remove their executives for failing to do anything about their grievances.



The Ashanti Regional branch of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), threatened to declare a strike if the government fails to ensure a reduction in the price of fuel.



They also gave indications that they will be forced to increase their fares if nothing is done about the situation.



Aside from these, they also threatened to ask their leadership to vacate their positions if they cannot do anything about the issue.



But Speaking with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu on Atinka Tv‘s morning show, Ghana Nie, Mr Samuel Amoah explained that all the driver unions met with the Transport Minister who asked them to present a petition to the government through him.



After that, he said the leadership of the GPRTU communicated to all the drivers that they had given the government an ultimatum till November 28th, 2021 to come out with solutions to their problems, adding that if that was not done, they would all go on strike after Sunday.



Unfortunately, some of the drivers had embarked on their own actions.



Meanwhile, Mr Samuel Amoah said the executives were ensuring that the fuel prices go down and so it was very surprising their colleagues were talking as if the executives were doing nothing.



When asked what the executives did when the fuel prices were going up, he said they contacted the government several times on the matter but they did not get the desired results from the government.



He said while thinking of themselves, they had to think about the passengers and therefore could not call for an immediate strike, they, therefore, had to give the government an ultimatum to do something about the fuel prices so that at the end of the day, the drivers and the passengers will be comfortable.



For those who have already started their strike, and or had increased lorry fares, Mr Samuel Amoah said the leadership of the GPRTU has urged them to exercise restraint until Sunday if the government does not do anything about the situation.