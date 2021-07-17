Transport Unions threaten astronomical increase in fares if govt reviews road tolls upwards

Business News of Saturday, 17 July 2021

Transport Unions have threatened to increase fares if government goes ahead with its intention to review road tolls upwards to meet the high demand for motorable roads.



Speaking to GBC News, General Secretary of GPRTU, Godfred Abulbire, said the proposed 500 percent increase in road tolls is unfortunate and shows government’s insensitivity to the plight of drivers and Ghanaians as a whole.



He thus suggested a different approach to dealing with the levy.



It will be recalled that last month, three driver unions – Ghana Committed Drivers Association, Concern Drivers Association and True Drivers Union, announced an upward adjustment of their fares.



They stated, in a press release on Monday, June 21, 201, that the decision was taken following the 3% increase in fuel prices.



“The resolve to adjust upward our lorry fares is in fulfillment of our statement issued on 16th May, 2021, in which we announced 20% upward adjustment in lorry fares=,” the statement said.



They had resolved in May to increase fares anytime fuel prices are increased.



“We have therefore resolved that any time fuel prices, spare parts, and other levies relating to road transport go up, we will also adjust our lorry fares to reflect the increment,” they had stated on Sunday, May 16.