Transport Ministry orders police, security agencies to arrest drivers charging unapproved fares

Business News of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arrest drivers charging unapproved fares - Transport Ministry orders police, security agencies



The Ministry of Transport has directed the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies to lookout for transport operators charging fares above the approved ones.



In a directive issued on Sunday, April 14, 2024, the Ministry called upon the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies to apprehend any driver found contravening the existing fare regulations.



“Therefore, the Ministry is by this statement urging the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies to be on the lookout for any driver who goes contrary to the directive issued by the GPRTU and the GRTCC,” the statement said.



As negotiations for revised public transport fares continue with the Road Transport Operators due to the recent surge in fuel prices and operational costs, the Ministry emphasized the importance of adhering to the current fares set by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) of the TUC and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC).



The Ministry’s Public Relations Unit highlighted that drivers must comply with the established fares, warning of legal consequences for those who fail to comply with the directive.



Meanwhile, the GPRTU and GRTCC issued a joint statement on Thursday, April 11, 2024, urging commuters not to pay any extra charges beyond the approved fares.



They denounced the unilateral fare increases by certain commercial drivers as unlawful, affirming ongoing discussions with the Ministry of Transport towards resolving the fare adjustments.



Acknowledging the challenges posed by rising fuel costs and associated expenses, two transport operating groups, the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana (C-DAG) and the Transport Operators of Ghana, had announced a 15% fare hike, which was to be implemented from Saturday, April 13, 2024.



These groups cited escalating fuel prices, government inaction on petrol cost reductions, and the elevated expense of vehicle spare parts and lubricants as reasons for the fare increment. However, the Ministry’s directive stands in contrast to these independent fare adjustments, stressing the importance of following the approved fare structures until further consensus is reached.









