Traders in Sunyani unhappy over poor sales

Business News of Sunday, 13 February 2022

Source: GNA

Traders in Valentine items in the Sunyani Municipality have expressed worry over the poor sales ahead of this year's celebration on Monday, February 14.



A market survey the Ghana News Agency conducted in the Sunyani Central business district saw traders unhappy with the patronage of gifts and items, describing it as extremely bad as compared to the previous years.



Though most shops displayed hampers, dresses, toys, chocolates, teddy bears, and toffees, the shop attendants said patronage remained discouraging, with prices ranging from as low as GHC3.00 to GHC250.00.



Madam Yeboah, one of the traders, said sales were very good last year as customers started patronising the items early February.



That, notwithstanding, she expressed optimism that sales would pick up on the eve of the Day.



"It is worrying the customers are just doing window shopping. They promise to return but you don't see them again," Hajia Aisha, another dealer stated.



''In every season, sales are always slow but pick up on the 14th, so some of us are not perturbed," Cynthia Ampah said.



St Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14, every year. It is a day dedicated to celebrating love, friendship, and admiration. Though its true origin is still vague, it can be traced back to “Lupercalia” a Roman festival of fertility.