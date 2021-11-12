Traders in Kumasi lament over low patronage ahead of Christmas

Business News of Friday, 12 November 2021

Some traders at the Central Business District (CBD) in Kumasi, have expressed worry over the low sales of products ahead of the Christmas festivities.



They blamed the low patronage on the increases in taxes, especially import duties, and fuel products, which had generally affected the prices of goods and services in the country.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency during a visit to the Kejetia Market on Wednesday, the traders called for quick government intervention to ease the current socio-economic burden, which had occasioned as a result of rising cost of transportation in the country.



Mr. Albert Asiedu, a retailer of Christmas hampers, said the increase of fuel prices, had affected the profit margins of traders, hence the need to increase prices of their products so as to be able to break even.



According to him, high charges on import duties had also resulted in the increment of prices of goods on the market.



Madam Salomay Larbie, also a Christmas hamper seller, pointed out that the price of hampers of various sizes had almost doubled ahead of Christmas.



This, according to her, could prevent many people from buying the products and this could affect the sales of the traders.



“Since the pandemic is still with us, products are being increased all the time, and this has affected our sales,” she bemoaned.



Madam Akosua Agyapong, a seller of children's clothing, emphasised on the low demands of goods, adding that high charges on duties and increases in the prices of fuel were the cause.



She appealed to the government to consider reducing the import charges on goods to help alleviate the plight of ordinary Ghanaians.



The GNA noticed during the visit that most of the shops in the market were stocked with Christmas goods such as biscuits, drinks, Christmas accessories for decorations, rice of different brands and confectionery.



However, the traders said the general high cost of living in the country was preventing people from buying their products.