Traders cash in at NPP’s annual delegates conference

NPP paraphernalia on sale



NPP annual delegates conference happening at Accra Sports Stadium



Sales picking up, traders



Traders are already cashing in on the ongoing NPP’s annual delegates conference. A key characteristic of the conference is the flamboyance of the NPP’s blue, white, and red colours.



Also, NPP scarfs, caps, beads, and flags among other artifacts have been displayed for sale.



Notable among the inscriptions on these artifacts is “Break the 8” as the party hopes to win the upcoming 2024 elections.



Hundreds have thronged the stadium as all is set for the election of new executives of the New Patriotic Party.



The traders told GhanaWeb that despite the harsh economic conditions, sales are picking up gradually.



They are, however, optimistic that their wares will be sold to the party supporters and delegates who keep trooping into the venue.























