Traders bemoan low patronage of Vals Day gifts

Traders bemoan increase in general prices of goods and services



Gift shops optimistic of making sales this season



A quick check at various marketplaces in the capital has shown that Valentine’s Day sales are yet to pick up at most places.



With barely three days to Valentine’s Day, traders at Accra’s central market have bemoaned the non-patronage of their items.



According to them, various factors especially the rising cost of goods and services have resulted in the menace.



February 14, Valentines Day is a day for people in relationships to express love towards their partners through gifts and special messages. The day is also an opportunity for traders to cash in with the sale of various gift items including chocolates, teddy bears, jewellery among others.



Speaking to a trader, Maame Mansa at the Makola market, she said “the sales have not been really encouraging but we are hoping that by the end of the day, people will come around to buy. There is no money in the system, we appeal to government to release monies into the economy she lamented.”



Interacting with GhanaWeb TV another vendor said “Increase in prices has caused a reduction in sales. We are hoping that by Vals Day sales will go up. We know that we will make sales as time goes on.”



Yaa Mansa notes the price of Ghanaian made chocolate should be reduced to boost its patronage.



She however hopeful that sales will pick as time goes on.



“They are not buying anything. Last year too they started buying the day before so we are waiting to see what will happen. But for now, they are not buying anything. And the prices of chocolate have also gone up so we want the Made in Ghana chocolate to be reduced so that we can sell and also make profit," another said



