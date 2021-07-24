Trade Ministry to finalize agreement on Komenda Sugar Factory

Business News of Saturday, 24 July 2021

Source: gna.org.gh

The Ministry of Trade and Industry and its Transaction Advisor, Price Waterhouse Coopers are concluding the Conditions Precedent to activate the Concession Agreement, a strategic investor for the Komenda Sugar Factory.



The sector Minister, Alan Kyerematen said the conclusion of the agreement with the Strategic Investor, Park Agrotech Limited would enable them to commence operations at the factory.



Mr Kyerematen said this when he appeared before Parliament to respond to a question by Mr Samuel Atta-Mills, Member of Parliament (MP) for Komenda/Edina/Eguafo/Abrem on why the Komenda Sugar Factory was still closed, and what had happened to the Strategic Investor the country was promised.



Mr Kyerematen explained that Park Agrotech Limited was an agro-processing company based in Ghana, who together with its India-based technical partner, have significant expertise in the sugarcane cultivation and sugar processing industry.



He referred to the various incentives that Park Agrotech was requesting as part of the proposed Concession Agreement.



He said working with the Transaction Advisors, the Ministry had painstakingly worked through various requirements and requests.



As part of the arrangements, Park Agrotech has applied for and has been granted One District One Factory (1D1F) status by the Ministry.



This he said would enable Park Agrotech to take advantage of the incentives and benefits as approved by Parliament for 1D1F registered companies and to commence operation at the Komenda Sugar Factory expeditiously.



Mr Kyerematen further stated that the Ministry has instructed the Transaction Advisor and Park Agrotech to ensure that the Conditions Precedent to the Concession Agreement and a Road Map for the opening of the factory was finalized by the end of August to enable operational activities to commence before the end of this year.