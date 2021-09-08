Trade Ministry receives GH¢282 million to support industrial sector

Business News of Wednesday, 8 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• An amount of GH¢282m has been handed over to the Ministry of Trade and Industry



• The money is to be disbursed to industrial businesses to cushion them in the wake of the pandemic



• This was brought to bear by the Deputy Trade and Industry Minister at the recently held Spark Up summit organised by GIPC



The Finance Ministry, under the COVID-19 Alleviation and Reviatilisation Enterprises Support, has allocated an amount of GH¢282 million to the Trade and Industry Ministry to disburse to businesses.



The fund is to serve as a shock absorber for businesses within the industrial sector amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.



Deputy Trade and Industry Minister, Herbert Krapa, noted that the move is to revive the trade and industry sector which has been badly hit by the pandemic.



“We have also established joint business councils with some African and European countries to provide ministerial level support for driving investments between Ghana and partner countries. Under the Ghana COVID-19 Alleviation and Reviatilisation Enterprises Support, the Ministry of Finance has graciously allocated GH¢282 million to the ministry to pursue interventions for the revival of an active trade and industry sector,” he said.



He revealed that the Ministry will build industrial parks and special economic zones across the country.



Also, business resource centres will be established across the country to provide relevant business venture information and technical resources to private sector investors.



The deputy trade and industry minister said these at the Spark Up summit held in Accra on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.



Spark Up is an initiative by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) and the Ministry of Information to connect investors, facilitating agencies, private service providers and the public to explore Ghana’s investment potential.



