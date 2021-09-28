Trade Ministry, COCMAG sign MoU to help stabilize price of cement

Business News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ministry of Trade and Industry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of Ghana, and the Chamber of Cement Manufacturers, Ghana (COCMAG).



The MoU is a collaborative effort between the parties, with a view of strengthening the relationship between the government and COCMAG to resolve sensitive issues surrounding the production and sale of cement in relation to the economy.



The objective of this collaboration between the stakeholders is to ensure price stabilization in the cement industry.



Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Nana Ama Dokuas Asiamah-Adjei signed on behalf of the Ministry of Trade and Industry, whilst Mr Frederic Albrecht signed on behalf of COCMAG.



Subsequent to the signing of the MoU, she had a round table discussion with the heads of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Ghana Standards Authority, Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, and representatives from the Chamber of Cement Manufacturers, Ghana.



The meeting was to discuss strategic issues centred on all aspects of local cement production, sales and pricing.



According to her, the Ministry of Trade and Industry resolves to ensure compliance in accordance with Government’s initiative through the Ghana International Trade Commission (GITC) which seeks to address unfair trade practices within the local industries including the cement industry.