Toyota Ghana outdoors new 'Genuine Motor Oil' onto market

Business News of Friday, 3 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Car manufacturing company, Toyota Ghana Company Limited has introduced a new range of engine oil products specifically made for the Ghanaian market.



Known as the Toyota Genuine Motor Oil (TGMO), the engine lubricant provides a rather strong, thin film of protection that will allow the engine section of Toyota vehicles to deliver efficient miles and maximum power.



Head of Sales at Toyota Ghana Limited, Andrew Lamptey said the TGMO lubricants have been developed and thoroughly tested to provide complete engine protection.



“TGMO is specially formulated with optimum cleaning and protection capabilities for your Toyota vehicle. It also provides complete engine protection against friction and heat for better performance and maximum engine life in diverse driving conditions,” Lamptey said.



He added that though his outfit has a wide range of engine lubricants on the market, the TGMO is specially made to offer robustness on vehicles and meet the demands presented.



Meanwhile, Manager in charge of Aftersales Operations at Toyota Ghana, Seidu Iddrisu in an interaction with journalists at the launch highlighted a number of tips customers should look out for when deciding to purchase engine oil for their vehicles.



“We have three variants of the oil; OW-20, 15W-40 and 5W-30. Each variant has specific vehicles and models that they are used for. There will some that is going to be used for diesel and petrol together. There is one that is used only for petrol, and there is one used for modern vehicles. So always make sure to give all details about your vehicle to our service providers, so they can choose the oil that will be fit for your vehicle.”



He added Toyota Company Limited as part of efforts to improve its relationship with customers and clients, it is offering a 20% discount for bulk chases of the products.



“We want to be able to reach everyone within Ghana, but our outlets are not enough. This means that we have to partner with people all across Ghana, and those people also have to make profit. So, we’ve introduced this huge 20% discount for people who’ll come and pick from us in bulk, so they can sell and make more profit.”



