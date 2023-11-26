Tourism requires digital strategies to thrive – Felix Opoku

Business News of Sunday, 26 November 2023

The Digital & Innovation Group Head for Global Media Alliance, Felix Afriyie Opoku, has called for improvements of digital strategies within Ghana’s tourism sector.



Speaking at the Domestic Tourism Seminar held at the Accra Tourist Information Centre under the theme ‘Mastering Sales and Marketing in the Digital Era’, Mr. Afriyie stressed the pivotal role that enhanced digital strategies can play in optimising the tourism industry, leading to increased sales and revenues.



The event, which was organised by the Ghana Tourism Authority, brought together key stakeholders from the nation’s tourism sector. Mr. Afriyie underscored the importance of actively monitoring conversations on social media platforms by stakeholders, citing it as a powerful strategy to drive tourism globally.



According to him, “Social media listening is a powerful digital strategy that can help tourism businesses to understand their customers, identify trends, and manage their reputation. By listening to social media conversations, tourism businesses can gain valuable insights into customer needs, preferences and pain points. This information can then be used to develop targeted marketing campaigns, improve product and service offerings, and resolve customer issues”.



During his presentation, Afriyie highlighted the advantages of leveraging social media strategies, including expanding brand reach, improving customer engagement, enhancing overall customer experience, and ultimately driving increased sales and revenue. Using the recent ‘Experience Ghana, Share Ghana’ campaign as a case study, he outlined various strategies employed to engage online users, and presented data showcasing the sentiments of Ghanaians throughout the campaign.



The event was thought-provoking and opened the minds of the audience to many possibilities that lie within the tourism space. Other speakers at the event included SEO and Website development expert Richard Selase Anum and Content Creator and Tourism Marketing influencer Shirley Ann Osei Owusu. The team also shared additional case studies from successful brands that have mastered the use of social media to elevate their presence and thrive in the digital space.



Mr. Anum concluded by emphasising that “mastering sales and marketing in the digital era is an ongoing process that requires constant learning and adaptation to stay ahead of the competition. Regularly assess your strategies, gather feedback and reinstate your approach to continually improve your digital presence and drive sales”.