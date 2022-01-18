Tourism grew by 4 percent in 2021 – UNWTO

Business News of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tourism grew by 12 percent in Africa - UNWTO



Global tourism growth still 72% below pre-pandemic level



Economic contribution of tourism in 2021 was US$1.9 trillion - UNWTO



World Tourism Organization’s World Tourism Barometer has indicated that global tourism increased to 415 million in 2021 from the 400 million recorded in 2020.



According to the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the 415 million recorded for 2021 represent a 4 percent growth rate from the level of global tourism recorded in 2020.



It, however, noted that the 4 percent growth was still 72 percent below the figures recorded prior to the COVID-19 era which started in 2019.



“This follows on from 2020, the worst year on record for tourism when international arrivals decreased by 73 percent,” the report added.



According to the report, the 4 percent growth recorded was due to the rising rates of vaccination, combined with the easing of travel restrictions due to increased cross-border coordination and protocols.



UNWTO also said Africa saw a 12 percent increase in tourism in 2021 compared to 2020, though the increase was still 74 percent below the 2019 rate of tourism.



In monetary terms the report indicated that: “economic contribution of tourism in 2021 (measured in tourism direct gross domestic product) is estimated at US$1.9 trillion, above the US$1.6 trillion in 2020, but still well below the pre-pandemic value of US$ 3.5 trillion.”