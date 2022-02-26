Tourism Ministry to review cultural policy to accommodate modern development trends

Business News of Saturday, 26 February 2022

Source: aviationghana.com

Minister in charge of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, says, the Cultural Policy of the country is being considered for a review to accommodate modern development trends as a result of constant interaction with other cultures to meet the globalized and digital requirements for the evolution of the creative arts industry to positively impact economic growth.



According to him, the Ministry is working closely with the Attorney General’s Department to finalize the Cultural Heritage Development Fund Bill to provide the necessary funding for cultural activities in the country.



The Chief Director of the Ministry, John Yao Agbeko, who represented Dr. Awal announced this during the official launch of the Heritage Month celebration by the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) on the theme: “Embracing Our Unique Ghanaian Diversity” at the forecourt of GBC.



He commended the state broadcaster for choosing an appropriate theme for the launch. This, he stressed was in line with the Ministry’s Policy objectives of developing and upholding the Ghanaian Culture.



He further lauded the efforts of GBC on the programme, Dr. Awal expressed satisfaction at the consistency of ‘Heritage Month’ for the past seven years and entreated all Ghanaians to uphold and cherish the country’s diverse cultural heritage for social cohesion, peace and economic diversity.



The Chairman of National Media Commission, Mr. Yaw Boadu- Ayeboafo, urged Ghanaians to learn to love our traditional norms and values to help us properly develop as a people adding that China, Japan and those developed countries used their local languages to achieve development goals and targets.



The Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Professor Amin Alhassan in his welcome address thanked all stakeholders who have over the years supported the heritage month activity.



“GBC has a lot of stations that will be projecting made in Ghana products and African wears during this whole month to showcase the rich Ghanaian culture and heritage” he pointed out and further reiterated the need for all Ghanaians to get involved to make it a meaningful activity for the development of the sector.



GBC for the past seven years has devoted the month of March for the celebration of Ghana’s heritage to remind Ghanaians of the need to uphold and cherish the country’s rich diverse cultures.