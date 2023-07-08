Tourism Minister, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal to speak at the Africa Public Sector Conference & Awards 2023

Business News of Saturday, 8 July 2023

Source: Public Sector Global

The Honourable Minister for Ghana’s Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal has confirmed his participation as one of the Keynote Speakers for the 4th Africa Public Sector Conference & Awards scheduled to hold in Nairobi Kenya from September 4th to 8th.



Hon. Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal will be keynoting “Removing Barriers to Growth and Innovation in Public Sector Service using Ghana’s ever-growing Tourism sector as a case study.



The Tourism sector has become the 3rd largest GDP Contributor in Ghana, the minister will be sharing best practices on achieving efficiency in the Public Sector space using his success in transforming Ghana’s tourism sector as a case study.



APSCA will be held on the sidelines of the Africa Climate Week from September 4th to 8th at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi, Kenya

Themed Towards a Digitized, Green and Resilient Economy: The Role of Public Sector will bring together stakeholders and senior leaders in Africa’s public sector that are leading innovation along sides leading private businesses offering innovative solutions to the public sector to discuss and share insights on their role towards a sustainable economy across Africa.



APSCA 2023 is aimed at deepening the understanding of Africa’s special needs and circumstances, sharing innovation, knowledge, and experiences to deepen and expand understanding of climate challenges and opportunities (particularly relating to adaptation, loss and damage, carbon markets, and green growth) to find solutions.



Africa’s largest gathering of public sector leaders will also create a platform for mobilising climate finance, business partnerships, and investment deals on climate change.



And lift the veil on Africa’s Public Sector, by recognizing outstanding public leaders, public agencies & public servants who have showcased excellence in policy innovation and exceptional leadership at various levels of governance.



APSCA 2023 will explore digital trends, innovative ideas, govt policies bothering on the digital economy, clean energy, climate change, and best practices that are transforming service delivery and shaping the next generation of the public sector across Africa.



Africa’s public sector needs to be increasingly innovative to effectively respond to the complex challenges facing society now and in the future. As governments strive to balance priorities and the allocation of scarce resources, new approaches are needed.



Mr. Akin Naphtal, Group Executive Publisher for Public Sector Global Magazine, organizers of the thought-provoking event, noted that the role of the public sector, in the economic development of every nation, is highly crucial.



“The development of infrastructure and the provision of basic services lies in the public domain. Societies and nations cannot develop themselves unless supported and controlled by the strong state machinery.” He said.



APSCA will also feature a gala night that will honour, and recognize, outstanding public sector agencies ministries, and individuals, in various capacities of government, who have demonstrated excellence and championed transformations and innovation in their respective fields.



It will lift the veil on Africa’s Public Sector leaders and institutions that have showcased excellence in policy innovation, and shown exceptional leadership at various levels of governance.



The gala night will also shine the spotlight on businesses in the private sector collaborating with the government and transforming communities and businesses with sustainability strategies, supporting the transition to a more climate resilient, lower carbon, and sustainable, socially inclusive economy.



Other confirmed speakers include Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, Minister for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Ghana, Hon. Felix Koske, Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, State House, Nana Kwesi Agyekum Dwamena, Head, Office of the Head of Civil Service, Ghana, Hon. Aisha Jumwa Katana, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action, Mr. Amos N. Gathecha, EBS, NDC (K), Principal Secretary, State Department for Public Service. Kenya, Ambassador Anthony Mwaniki Muchiri, Chairperson, Public Service Commissions, Mamo Boru Mamo, DG, National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), Kenya, Mr. Hayford Siaw, Executive Director, Ghana Library Authority, Ing. Oscar Amonoo- Neizer, Executive Secretary Energy Commission, Ghana, and Samuel Dubik Mahama, Managing Director, Electricity Company of Ghana.



The event will bring together all levels of government stakeholders to network, connect, and showcase international and local case studies on how to be more citizen-centric, innovative, transformative, and sustainable.

APSCA 2023 is Powered by Public Sector Global a publication of InstinctWave Ltd.



About Public Sector Global

Public Sector Global magazine; A publication from the InstinctWave Stable, is an online news portal and a monthly publication that delivers cutting-edge news, analysis, reports, and exclusive interviews about challenges, opportunities, and progress in the global public sector space. We keep stakeholders informed of various government activities and initiatives.



Our dedicated team of expert journalists and cross-border editorial board places PSG at the forefront of the evolution and transformation trendy across public services every day, offering readers a true insight into the challenges and opportunities they face, while simultaneously offering independent analysis on a wide range of solutions developed to help improve public service delivery.



Through digital dissemination, we provide exclusive articles spanning leadership, policy, innovation, procurement, reform, social care, and many other areas of importance to our readers.