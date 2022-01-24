Tourism Chamber calls for sensitization on 1% levy for hospitality centres

Business News of Monday, 24 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GTA shuts down three hospitality centres over 1% levy



Give us time to pay 1% levy – Tourism Chamber to Government



Shutting down over failure to pay levy problematic-Tourism Chamber



The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Chamber for Tourism Industry Ghana, Emmanuel Treku, has called on the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to embark on intense sensitization for players in the hospitality industry concerning the payment of the 1% tax levy.



He believes knowledge on the importance of the levy will make it easier for the centres to be more forthcoming with their payments and prevent subsequent shutdowns.



Mr. Treku speaking in an interview with Citi Business News, said players in the hospitality industry want some form of collaboration from the GTA even as the sector is still recovering from the impact of COVID-19.



“We are partners in this business. Closing a facility while it is supposed to be a corrective measure to make sure the systems are running [is problematic]. Shutting down drives customers away, and the authority wants to go to the same places to collect levies from them."





"So, I think this approach should be looked at again. Nobody is saying that they are not willing to pay, but the year just began and everybody is restructuring, so this is something that should be done in a friendly manner so that every business will be sustained and we can have the tourism industry well sanitized," he said.