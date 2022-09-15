TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana PLC commissions first ever Electric Vehicle charging unit

Business News of Thursday, 15 September 2022

Source: TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana PLC

TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana PLC has commissioned its first Electric Vehicle (EV) charging unit in Ghana as part of efforts to boost the increasing demand and usage of Electric vehicles in Ghana.



Managing Director of TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana PLC, Mr. Olufemi Babajide stated that the EV charging unit is the first in West Africa and serves as a momentous contribution to the automotive industry.



He said “This is the first in the whole of West Africa; so, this is not just Ghana but there is no service station in all of West Africa that has an Electric Vehicle charging unit.”



According to him, the aim is to reduce the carbon footprint and support the Paris Climate Ambition by meeting the target of NET Zero by 2050 by reducing the emission of carbon as their customers use their products.



He also revealed the charging unit is a level 2 with about 22 kilowatts which will take at most 2 hours to fully charge a vehicle.



He added that over 20,000 Ghanaians are directly and indirectly employed under TotalEnergies and the establishment of more EV charging units will further enhance job creation thereby reducing unemployment.



Senior Vice President at TotalEnergies Marketing and Services Africa, Mr. Jean Philippe Torres also emphasized on plans by TotalEnergies to support countries committed to the development of Electric charging units.



He said: “The demand for supporting new types of mobility comes from all over the continent. Today, TotalEnergies; objective is to support the development of electric charging units in countries that have a proactive approach about electric mobility.



All countries can count on TotalEnergies to support them in the deployment of adapted infrastructures. We are able to respond on a case-by-case basis thanks to our wide network of service stations throughout the territory and by relying on solid partnerships.”



He also added that the establishment of an EV charging unit in Ghana is a concrete example of Total Energies ambition to be a world class player in the energy transition and to be the preferred partner in the customer carbon neutrality journey.



Representative from the Ministry of Energy, Mr. Solomon Adjetey also lauded efforts by TotalEnergies in establishing these charging units by stating “there are currently there are over 1000 electric vehicles in Ghana, and efforts by TotalEnergies to establish these charging units at its fuel stations is a step in the right direction”



The newly commissioned Electric Vehicle charging Unit is located at the Liberation Road branch of TotalEnergies Service Station in Accra.























