Total Petroleum Ghana PLC wins four top awards at Ghana Oil and Gas Awards 2021

Business News of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: GOGA Awards

Total Petroleum Ghana PLC, a leading Oil Marketing Company in Ghana won four top awards at the 8th edition of the Ghana Oil and Gas Award (GOGA) held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.



The company was inducted into the HALL OF FAME for winning two awards three consecutive times.



The Hall of Fame categories won included LUBRICANT PRODUCT OF THE YEAR and BRAND OF THE YEAR.



Total Petroleum Ghana PLC also won awards for Marketing Campaign of the Year (Total Troxi Club) and the ultimate award for the night which was the Oil Marketing Company (OMC) of the Year.



The prestigious event dubbed; " The largest industry initiative dedicated to championing excellence" was in recognition of companies and stakeholders’ dedication and commitment in building the Oil and Gas industry.



Speaking to the media after receiving the award, the Lubricants Manager of Total Petroleum Ghana PLC, Mr. Henry Adzewodah indicated that what makes the TotalEnergies brand special is the fact that “we stand for quality and innovation. Safety is our topmost priority and we always put our customers first. All our products are manufactured in conformity to international specifications because we want to offer the very best to our cherished customers”.



The Communications Manager for Total Ghana, Mrs. Linda Andoh appreciated the trust and support of customers and thanked their employees for their hard work and dedication.



She added that this recognition will serve as a source of inspiration to the company to continue delivering excellent products and services to the people of Ghana.



Total Petroleum has been operating in Ghana for over 6 decades with a wide network coverage across the country, offering great fuel and lubricant products and services to its customers.















