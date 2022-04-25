Total Petroleum Ghana PLC rewards three entreprenuers with GH¢210,000 for 'Startupper of the Year Challenge'

Business News of Monday, 25 April 2022

Source: Total Energies Ghana

Total Petroleum Ghana PLC has awarded GH¢210,000 to three young entrepreneurs at the conclusion of the third edition of the 'Startupper of the Year Challenge'



The TotalEnergies Group's 'Startupper of the Year Challenge' is an initiative aimed at contributing to the development of the local economic environment, promoting local roots, demonstrating the company's commitment to local entrepreneurship, and encouraging young businesses to integrate environmental and societal dimensions (inclusion of women).



Speaking at the third edition of the 'Startupper of the Year Challenge' Olufemi Babajide, Managing Director of Total Petroleum Ghana PLC, stated that the program is part of the company's Corporate Social Responsibilities.



"This initiative is one of many Corporate Social Responsibilities that we have (CSR). As a responsible company, we strive to provide solutions to our society's problems. The TotalEnergies Startupper of the Year Challenge is one of the many ways we support entrepreneurship and the youth in the communities in which we operate."



"Other programs we have institutionalized include the Total Young Dealer Scheme, which allows Total Service Station employees to advance through the ranks from pump attendants to Dealer positions."



"We also help to create jobs through the Total Young Graduate Programme, a career development and empowerment initiative that aims to build and equip fresh university graduates with skills through global exposure and practical experience."



The challenge crowned the winners in three categories; Adriana Appiagyei Nsiah Nimo of Reecoplast as Best Business Creation Project; Mathias Charles Yabe of Akofresh as Best Start-up Under Three Years of Existence and Anaporka Adazabra of Farmio as Best Female Entrepreneur.



Aside a cash prize of GH¢70,000 each, the winners get to enjoy extensive media publicity and one-year coaching from business experts to help them grow their individual businesses.



A “Share for Likes” voting phase, combined with an automated scoring system, made it possible, in a first instance, to select the 90 best applications from each country. Then, social entrepreneurship professionals evaluated these 90 applications to select only the 15 best ones. These 15 finalists presented their project during a two-day-pitch in front of a local jury.



