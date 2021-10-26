Torgbor Mensah, President of Advertising Association of Ghana has died

Business News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Advertising Association of Ghana (AAG) has announced the sudden demise of its President, Torgbor Mensah, whose sad event occurred on Saturday, October 23.



A statement issued by Vice President Mansa Amoa-Awuah on Monday, October 25 said the sudden demise of Mr Torgbor Mensah, who was re-elected AAG President in 2020, “is a monumental loss to the AAG and the entire advertising fraternity worldwide, for which he was Colossus”.



From a graphic designer, Mr Tee, as he was affectionately called, rose to become the “doyen of the advertising industry in Ghana and indeed Africa”.



He was first elected President of the Association in 2018 and held the position until his demise.



He was also the President of the Ghana Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) and in October last year was appointed its Vice President, Corporate Member Development-Africa.



He was also in April selected as a member of the juror for the 2021 Cannes Lions awards outdoor.



Mr Tee was widely known as the brain behind DDP Outdoor Limited, Ghana’s biggest outdoor advertising company with affiliations across Africa.



He was instrumental in the process to see the passing of the Advertising Council Bill, which is still before Parliament, and his passion for Accra and indeed the development of local assemblies saw him supporting the Make Greater Accra Work Again campaign by regional minister Henry Quartey.



Leadership and members of AAG will pay a courtesy call on his family on Tuesday after which a book of condolence will be open at the Secretariat the following day for all sympathisers.



Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced in due course.