Too much focus on consumption tax cause of revenue shortfall – Tax analyst

Thursday, 21 July 2022

Tax Analyst, Francis Timore Boi, has stated that burdening the consumer with a lot of taxes will not solve Ghana’s revenue problems.



According to him, taxes should be spread evenly for all components of the economy to avoid tax evasion.



“Taxation is based on some taxes, that is, if you earn the income, you pay income tax if you consume you pay consumption tax, if you hold the property, you pay property tax. But then we have left these other elements of taxation and we are focusing on consumption tax, leaving persons earning income, especially those in the informal sector,” he said in a CitiNews interview.



He added, “So, we need to spread the concept across. Possibly we need to rebalance the way our tax system operates. We also need to get the Tax Exemptions Bill passed without delay.”



Meanwhile, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has hinted that the upcoming 2022 Mid-Year Budget Review will look to roll out some additional measures that will hasten Ghana’s economic recovery efforts.



The finance minister will on Monday, July 25, deliver the mid-year budget review before lawmakers in parliament.



Ahead of the event, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah said the minister is expected to provide an update on Ghana’s fiscal standing covering the beginning of this year till June 2022.



In an interaction with Joy Business, the information minister indicated the finance minister will also announce new measures aimed at cushioning citizens from the impacts of increasing cost of goods and services and among others.



“The finance minister will give us the latest update, maybe up to about March 2022 or up to about June 2022 about the fiscal position of the country. That is debt, revenue, expenditure, financing, macroeconomic targets, and all that,” he is quoted by Joy Business.



“Secondly, we would hear about government economic policies. Do we want to change some of the economic policies we came to the table with at the beginning of the year?” Oppong- Nkrumah added.



