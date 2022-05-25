Tomato prices reduce

Business News of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Source: GNA

The small paint bucket of tomatoes has been reduced from 100 cedis to 30 cedis in some major markets in Accra.



Tomatoes were selling between 80 to 100 cedis for the small paint bucket in some major markets in Accra about four weeks ago.



The Ghana News Agency monitored the price fluctuations of tomato prices over the last four weeks.



The price of the small paint bucket which was selling between 40 and 50 cedis just after the Easter celebrations jumped to between 80 and 100 cedis early May, 2022.



A market woman who gave her name only as Adobea, attributed the price hike of the commodity early part of May to the long holiday.



She said: “We had a long weekend followed by the Eid ul-Fitr celebrations, most of the market women could not travel to the farm gates to get the commodities during the period which resulted in scarcity.”



Adobea said the prices have started dropping because farmers in the south have started harvesting their produce and the commodity is now in abundance.



GNA checks on Monday at the Dodowa Market observed that the prices of the small paint bucket sold between 40 and 45 cedis, the same quantity sold at the Madina market between 30 and 40 cedis on Wednesday



At the Tema station market, the small paint bucket was selling between 40 and 30 cedis while the commodity sold at the Tudu market for 30 cedis for the same quantity.