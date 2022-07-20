Tomato industry in Ghana has collapsed – Peasant Farmers

Business News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Food shortage to hit Ghana, Peasant farmers



Buy food in bulk, Peasant farmers advise Ghanaians



Most staple foods are imported, Charles Nyaaba



Executive Director of the Peasant Farmers Association, Charles Nyaaba, has said Ghana's tomato industry has tumbled.



He attributed the collapse to the lack of attention by government towards the local production of this crop and the agricultural sector as a whole.



Speaking on TV3's Sunrise show on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, Charles Nyaaba stated that most staple foods are imported, hence, the reason for the wobbling state of the economy.



“Our tomato industry in Ghana has collapsed because they don’t pay attention to our local production, they then go to Burkina Faso,” he said.



"Most of our staple foods are imported. The figures we are seeing now are likely to continue," Charles Nyaaba added.



Meanwhile, peasant farmers in March this year projected food shortages in the country.



According to the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana, consumers should purchase food items like maize, rice, millet, among others in bulk and store them because food prices are going to escalate.



