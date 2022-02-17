Tollbooth workers are still being paid – Roads Ministry

Business News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Toll workers have been paid since November



Government plans to dualize highways



Tollbooths in the country were shut down last year



The Head of Public Affairs at the Ministry of Roads and Highways, Nasir Ahmed Yartey, has stated that workers under the Ghana Highway Authority have continued to receive salaries despite the shutting down of the tollbooths.



The Ministry of Roads and Highways last year, closed down all tollbooths in the country following a directive by the Minister after the 2022 budget was presented in parliament.



Speaking to Kafui Dey on the GTV Breakfast show, Mr. Nasir Ahmed Yartey said, “At the time when the government suspended the collection of tolls last year, the government announced that no toll worker would be disadvantaged, it means that no toll worker will be sent home and so since November, every toll worker has continued to receive their pay, we have two sets of workers, one set has been employed by the Ghana Highway Authority and the other set by a private company, as at December January, all the toll workers working with the Ghana Highway Authority have received their pay.”



He also mentioned that the government is fulfilling its promise of making sure that the toll workers are taken care of because with the intervention of the minister and the proper stakeholders, toll workers under the private company have also been paid.



“We had a little challenge, but the Minister met with the stakeholders and as I speak to you, payment for those sets of workers have also been made,” he said.



When asked where the government will get funds to undertake the remodeling of toll locations, he said the government has made provisions for that as captured in the dualization budget included in the 2022 budget.